Edward Lee Gibson passed away peacefully from this earth September 3, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with the family by his side.

He was born in Hale Center, Texas the son of Royce Edward and Willie Lou (Grissom) Gibson. Ed’s passions in life were truck driving, traveling, Nascar, his family, and his extensive circle of friends. Ed had the special gift of never meeting a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and had the ability to brighten anyone’s darkest day with humor. One of his favorite past times was sharing and reliving "hot rod" stories of his youth. Ed loved a good game of 42, Mexican train, or spades (sometimes known to cheat!).

He is survived by his brothers, Benny Gibson and wife Joan of Zephyr, Texas, Richard Love of Odessa, Texas, Danny Love of Odessa, Texas, Bobby Love of Wolford, Texas, Benny Cantwell and wife Connie of Plainview, Texas, sisters, Johnie Wagner of Ovala, Texas, Sandra Willard of Tuscola, Texas, and Linda Follis of Ovala, Texas. Many extended family members including step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Willie Gibson and paternal grandmother, Ruby Walker.

Cremation services are under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home in Brownwood. A celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Southwest Transplant Alliance in Dallas, Texas or the M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Friends and family are encouraged to send condolences to the family at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com