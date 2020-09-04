Services for James Strakos, 64, of Bangs will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy McNeely officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 10, 1956 in Ozona to Adolph Strakos Jr. and Barbara L. (King) Strakos. He served in the Marines and later worked in maintenance for the Brownwood Independent School District from 1996 until his retirement in 2017.

He married Georgia Trobaugh on June 25, 1988 in Lewisville.

Survivors include his wife, Georgia Strakos of Bangs, three children, Stephanie Stroope of Brownwood, Derin Vrana of Killeen Shelby Strakos of San Angelo; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Hein of Bellville, Ill. and Kathy Shellenbarger of Cuero; amda brother, Daniel Strakos of Pleasanton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuenralhome.net