Re: Aug. 30 letter to the editor, "Looking for a reason to keep Austin incumbents."

The letter writer may not have considered that Mayor Adler’s — yes, very naive — goal in bringing the homeless problem into the open is to inspire us to tackle this shameful situation once and for all.

We would rather turn our back on a solution, apparently, as we say that this would attract more homeless here. Not if the nation as a whole would tackle the problem, sir.

But we are getting tired and irritated by having this mirror held in front of us and being confronted by who we are. So let’s do away with the man holding the mirror, instead of finding a solution. While we insist we are a Christian nation. Amazing.

Molly Shannon, Austin

The Cruz, Abbott tweets

and the Trump influence

Re: Aug. 30 commentary, "Trump, owning White House, runs against ‘mob.’"

I can’t stop thinking about the quotes in your Sunday commentary on the Republican National Convention.

"Horrific. Our prayers are with you," Sen. Cruz tweeted.

"Most Americans despise this depraved, intolerant conduct," Gov. Abbott tweeted.

They are not talking about holding a man by his shirt while shooting him seven times in the back. They are talking about a politician being shouted at as he returns from a gathering that celebrates indifference to norms (and the law) and denounces public protest.

I am profoundly uneasy about the Trump takeover of Texas’ political leaders' minds.

Susan Johnson, Austin

Political event made a

travesty of the Hatch Act

I watched as much as I could stomach of the fourth night of the Republican National Convention coming from "the people’s house."

I woke up in the middle of the night with an image in my head of "our" house with a new set of gold columns across the front and the letters The Trump House emblazoned across the top.

Why was this political event allowed to happen there, making a travesty out of requirements of the Hatch Act? I hope it will never happen again.

Pat Oakes, Austin

Writers recognize Trump

is not a ’true Republican’

Re: Aug. 29 commentary, "Donald Trump and the politics of ‘Mean World.’"

In an effort to present balanced coverage on the Austin American Statesman’s Opinion Page columns are titled From the Left and From the Right.

I cannot help but note that in recent weeks a recurring theme of writers from the right, e.g., Mona Charen, George Will, Kathleen Parker and Ross Douthat) has been a continuing stream of critical comments of Donald Trump and his administration.

The latest example is from David Brooks who wrote, "We have a president too busy fighting a culture war to respond to a pandemic and an economic crisis … . What part of 180,000 coronavirus dead does Donald Trump not understand?"

This is not evidenced by our spineless Texas senators, Cornyn and Cruz. Kudos to these writers who are willing to publicly recognize that Trump is not a true Republican, but merely an avaricious plutocrat.

Tom G. Price, Austin

No Trump platform

means more of same

Has a presidential candidate (challenger or incumbent) ever campaigned for the office without providing the voters with an idea of what they would do if elected?

As we approach the November election, only the challenger has articulated a sense of how he would govern. You may not agree with that agenda but its existence is proven by the attacks being made against it by the incumbent and his supporters.

Conversely, the incumbent has failed to offer the voters any idea of what would guide him in his second term and this is proven each time he is asked to tell us about this agenda. Invariably, his responses amount to "More of the same."

For some, this is an elixir. For others it’s a guarantee that our society will continue to be debased at the expense of our democracy. If "We the people" vote, the incumbent loses.

Charles Murdock, Austin