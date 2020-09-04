Shirley Doris (Gilliland) Keel, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Graveside Services for Shirley will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Clear Creek Cemetery with Pastor Artie Woodcox officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Shirley was born on April 21, 1936, to Ruben and Mabel (Spangler) Gilliland in Hutchinson, KS. She met Eugene Keel while he was stationed at the Naval base in Kansas, the two married on December 23, 1952. They moved to Texas in 1958. Shirley was the mother to five children: Darlene, Kenny, Everett, Lonnie, and Rebecca. After her five children started school, she worked at TG&Y, Gold Bond Stamp Center and Brownwood Manufacturing. Shirley was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Mabel Gilliland; husband, Eugene Keel; 2 sons, Kenny and Everett; 1 daughter, Rebecca; granddaughter, Jannetta Hair; 6 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Darlene Hair of Brownwood, and Lonnie Keel of Brownwood; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Bill Gilliland of Tomball. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Memorials can be made to Clear Creek Cemetery (3348 Stanley Lane, Brownwood, Texas 76801) in her memory. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.