Audrey was born November 22, 1946 in Brownwood, Texas to Edgar A. Chapman and Bobby Christine Herndon. Audrey attended school in Brownwood and Dallas. She married Harvey "Clay" Riley, February 15, 1963 in Irving, Texas.

After living in California for 20 years, her husband retired and they returned to Brownwood, Texas. She was store manager for Beall’s Department Store in Brownwood for many years.

She is survived by her husband, three daughters, Tammy Riley and husband Jim King of Gatesville, Texas, Kimberly Riley and husband Jeff Combs of Brownwood, and Robin Riley and husband Kevin Roberts of Winchell, Texas, two sisters; Jerri Smith and husband John Smith of Brownwood, Teressa Cannedy and husband Roy Cannedy of Blossom, Texas, two brothers, Ray Chapman of Brownwood and Jay Chapman and wife Cheryl, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services are pending with Davis-Morris Funeral Home.