Michael Smith, 72, of Coleman died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at his home. A come and go gathering and celebration of his life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Department and Community Center, 140 Scenic Drive, Coleman, Texas 76834.

He was born Feb. 21, 1948 in Coleman to Grover "Jack" Lewis Smith and Edna Elizabeth Keeney Smith. He served in the Air Force for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents, a sister, a brother and a grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Smith of Lake Coleman; son, Michael Shane Smith of Lake Coleman; daughters, Sabra Teague of Lake Coleman and Marcie Thibodeaux of Colorado; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and three siblings.

Memorials may be made to the Lake Coleman Volunteer Fire Department, 140 Scenic Drive, Coleman, Texas 76834 or to the Bhodie Kubala benefit via PayPal: Bhodiejkubala@gmail.com or Venmo: Bhodiejameskubala.

Condolences may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas 76834.