The fall transition has arrived on Lake Travis as black bass migrate back into the myriad coves to dine on the buffet of shad, crawfish and blue gill.

These shallow bass are cruising parallel to rocky shorelines looking to fatten up for the coming winter. Bass anglers can choose from a variety of lure options to fool these aggressive fish.

One of my favorite late September lures is a willow-leaf spinnerbait. Cover lots of water with a medium speed retrieve, keeping the flashing lure just a few feet below the surface.

This power presentation will ignite reflex strikes from shallow bass. A silver and gold blade combination works well with white, blue shad or chartreuse skirts.

Recently a green pumpkin bladed jig with a matching crawfish trailer has produced well. This hard thumping lure seems to anger shallow bass.

Strikes are usually very jarring as many bass knock the lure with a closed mouth. This causes a lot of unsuccessful hook sets, especially if you are using too heavy an action rod,

A medium heavy crankbait rod has a more flexing trait that will hook more of these savage strikes. Use a slow-paced retrieve so that your rod tip is just vibrating steadily.

Recent action on soft plastics has also been steady. Productive options have included wacky rigged Senkos, Texas rigged worms and crawfish, and shaky-head jigs rigged with finesse worms like the Roboworm.

This is the time to spool up new line, sharpen your hooks and get ready for some fast fall action.

For updates or a guided excursion call 512-261-3644.