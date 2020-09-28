We don’t tweet, twit, or Facebook. We have a real old-fashioned landline if you need to call us. Yes, we have electricity, running water, and actual bathrooms! We don’t hold up traffic when the lights turn green while we text. We actually have conversations with each other at the dinner table.

It appears to me that if social media was shut down for one week, all of these riots and killings would come to a screeching halt. How do you people think they are setting up all of these gatherings to destroy our country—social media.

Surprising any of you have thumbs left since you spend all of your time texting. And guess what, socialism is not hanging out at your college sorority house. Try reading a history book for a change.

Just something to think about.

Doyle Leathers/Amarillo