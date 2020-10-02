In the view of state Rep. Donna Howard, the state budget’s shortfall from COVID-19 is too large to fill with spending reductions. As she recently put it, our state government does not "have a spending problem; we have a revenue problem."

Howard assumes there is no waste in the $250 billion biennial budget. Closing the state’s budget deficit would require agencies to find less than two cents in savings for every dollar they spend. Why isn’t that feasible?

Nevertheless, Howard wants to "raise revenue" in three ways.

First, she wants to expand Medicaid, contending the move would "return" $10 billion per year to the state. In fact, expanding Medicaid would require Texas to spend an additional $1.1 billion on the program every year because the federal government requires states to pick up 10% of the tab for Medicaid expansion.

Most importantly, the federal contribution to Medicaid is not discretionary money. That $10 billion would be owed to doctors and hospitals for medical bills. None of this money could be used to reduce any budget shortfall.

Howard’s call for expanding Medicaid implies the program is a smooth-running system. It’s not. It’s dysfunctional.

Today, some medical providers do not accept Medicaid because they are paid less than their expenses. Consequently, the health care system overall is forced to shift unreimbursed costs from Medicaid to fully insured patients. Expanding Medicaid would only add to those "cost shifts."

Texas already spends more than $30 billion on Medicaid, paying $1 for every $1.33 received from the federal government. To help cover its portion, Texas taxes medical products and services, which are in turn billed to the federal government. This circular billing system raises the cost of medical expenses on everyone, including fully insured working families, who also must pay the additional taxes on their health care.

Because health care providers are less likely to accept Medicaid than private insurance, low income patients often defer routine health care and opt instead for the most expensive health care treatment available in the system: emergency rooms. As currently structured, Medicaid induces patients to not receive early diagnoses and more effective early-stage treatments.

To make Medicaid less dysfunctional, we should increase reimbursement rates to doctors and health care providers for routine checkups and preventative care. Rather than "cost-shift," Texas should "treatment-shift," providing more frequent checkups for low income families, thus reducing 911 calls and emergency room visits.

Howard’s second suggestion is to let Tesla sell directly to Texans. But we can already buy "directly" from Tesla — online. Howard implies Texas does not receive tax revenue from these sales. This is untrue. As its contract online makes clear, Texas buyers pay all of the 6.25% state sales tax due for cars delivered to and registered in Texas.

Lastly, Howard wants to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

But is this a solution to the budget shortfall? In Colorado, tax revenue from sales of marijuana has been complicated and significantly less than anticipated, leading to tax increases on the marijuana retail industry.

In response, Colorado has turned to internet sales and vending machines to generate revenue — enhancing the risk of underage use, which is generally recognized as a harmful by-product of legalization. And because of the increased taxes, black-market sales have grown in states where marijuana is legally sold. Owners of legal recreational marijuana dispensaries are clamoring for more law enforcement — costing the state even more.

In all, Colorado has brought in roughly $200 million a year from legalized marijuana — less than 5% of what we need to close our budget gap.

Howard’s ideas would not close our budget shortfall. Now is not the time to choose misleading suggestions. Households and businesses routinely cut expenses. A Texas government responsive to its citizens can as well.

Strieber is the Republican nominee challenging state Rep. Donna Howard for the seat in District 48.