The last line in John Naisbitt’s 1982 book, Megatrends, is "My God, what a fantastic time to be alive." Naisbitt declared that we were living in "the time of the parenthesis, the time between eras." We had moved from an agricultural society to an industrial, manufacturing society and then on to a technological society. Willis Harman concluded that the period between these eras would be characterized as "a wrenching and traumatic transition period," and yet, Naisbitt would describe these transitions as "great and yeasty time(s)." While transitions can be "great and yeasty," they can also be dangerous and chaotic times for individuals, institutions, society, and the very earth itself.

Take this metaphor of "the time of the parenthesis" and apply it to the last four years. There is great turmoil on the political landscape. The political ground is literally shifting beneath our feet. The political system has always been anchored in our values, mores and belief systems. It has been grounded in the Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution with its Preamble, Bill of Rights, three branches of government and system of checks and balances. It relies on a restrained use of political power and on a system of governance based on preparation, negotiation, and compromise. While ours has always been an imperfect system involving imperfect people, it has worked. Admittedly, it has not worked equally well for all people, yet it has always rested on its inherent promises that we can do better. The election of 2016 marked the beginning of this new political parenthesis. It has proven to be an anomaly. We are experiencing a surreal political reality, where qualifications are replaced with loyalty, truth, as we have understood it, is no longer truth, experts are untrustworthy, and facts are re-interpreted as "alternative facts." As early as 2015, we knew we were seeing and encountering things unlike what we had ever experienced politically as a country. It has been like living in Alice’s Wonderland, not merely disorienting, but dangerous.

Political life within the parenthesis has not been experienced in the same way by all people. Some would say, "My God, what a fantastic time to be alive." These individuals, viewed as "my people" by the president, hold fast to their sources of information, have bonded with fellow believers, and are faithful followers. On the other hand, those defined as "radical democrats," "those who hate America," the "suckers" and "losers," the "enemies of the state," see things very differently. They would regard this time as chaotic, "wrenching and traumatic." Every parenthesis has boundaries - a beginning and an ending. The question now is whether we will have a beginning and an ending within a four-year time span or will four years become eight? The president is now suggesting that he should get a third term.

The answer to the question rests with us. A positive of having spent time within this political parenthesis is that hopefully we have learned something. We will not transition unscathed, but If we are wise, insightful and creative, the chaos and uncertainty can hopefully be turned into positive change. With eyes wide open, we can learn from our past and not repeat our mistakes. We can emerge a better country by understanding and reclaiming the inherent promises and protections of the Constitution and our system of governance. We have an opportunity to introduce necessary reforms, and to meet a promising future different from anything we have ever experienced or could imagine as a nation. It will mean challenging behavior and words which run counter to proven fact. It will mean standing up and speaking truth to power. It will mean restoring trust and respect. We have the possibility of becoming "our better angels." Our choice. There is a sense of urgency because so much is on the line, and that is why each American citizen cannot sit this one out. When we mail in our ballot or walk into the voting booth, it would be advisable to remember Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. She inquires, "Would you tell me please which way I ought to go from here?" The cat replies, "That depends a good deal on where you want to get to." We have had our time within the boundaries of this political parenthesis for complaining, blaming, hand-wringing, facing our flaws, debating, and learning. Now it is time to vote, remembering the answer to Alice’s question "…that depends a good deal on where you want to get to."

Walter Shelly is a retired professor of political science after 40 years at West Texas A&M University.

Linda Shelly taught part-time and full-time at West Texas A&M for 22 years and retired from Amarillo College after 11 years.