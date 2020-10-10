No matter how hard Republican lawmakers have tried ousting him with gerrymandered districts that at times defied logic and common sense, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett keeps winning.

Now Doggett is seeking his 14th term in the U.S. Congressional district that includes parts of Austin. Given Doggett’s longevity, voters must think he is doing something right. We agree and we endorse Doggett in the November general election.

At 74, Doggett remains an indefatigable and present fixture in Central Texas politics, regularly shuttling back and forth between District 35’s outposts in Austin and San Antonio when he’s not in Washington.

As we have noted before, Doggett has been on the right side of votes to lower prescription drug costs, close the background check loopholes for gun purchases and provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers. The Senate has not acted on those and other measures, but Doggett continues to represent his district with thoughtful and faithful diligence.

We recommend voters choose Doggett on Nov. 3 over Republican Jenny Garcia Sharon, who did not meet with us, and Libertarian Mark Loewe and Independent candidate Jason Mata Sr.