RICHLAND SPRINGS — The No. 18 May Lady Tigers pulled away from the Richland Springs Lady Coyotes for a 45-38 District 18-A victory Friday night.

May (24-4, 11-0) remained undefeated in district play with the victory while Richland Springs slipped to 8-3 in the league standings and 12-14 overall.

The Lady Tigers led 14-5 after one quarter and 23-22 at halftime, but trailed 32-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

Kyndi Kilgo led May with 11 points followed by Marilyn Infante with 10, Kaylee Harris and Kelsey Chambers with eight each, Roberta Robinette with five and Reese Chambers with three points.

Richland Springs received 19 points from Kamree Lewis and 15 from Berkeley Mann.

Longhorns 66, Coleman 51

COLEMAN — The Early Longhorns moved into the driver's seat for the fourth and final playoff berth from District 6-3A with Friday's 66-51 road victory over Coleman.

The Longhorns (16-11, 6-5) received 14 points from Ty Schafer, 12 from Ethan Mitchell, 11 each from Kiah Laborn and Timmy Smithson, six from Nathan Mitchell, five each from Carlos Moreno and John Griffin, and two points from Johnny Clubb.

Early will visit Comanche (5-12, 5-6) at 8 p.m. Tuesday and attempt to remain alone in fourth place in the district standings.

Coleman 58, Lady Horns 36

COLEMAN — The Early Lady Horns slipped to 4-9 in District 6-3A action and 9-22 overall, dropping a 58-36 road decision to Coleman Friday night.

Taylor Summers finished with 13 points and three assists for Early; Kacee Gober added 11 points and eight rebounds; Emily Jillson contributed four points and three boards; Ellie Ryan contributed three points and seven rebounds; Alexa Portillo notched three points, four rebounds and two assists; and Kailee Love scored two points.

The Lady Horns will wrap up their season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comanche.

No. 9 Cisco 49, Lady Dragons 28

BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons tumbled to 4-9 against District 6-3A competition and 9-22 overall after suffering a 49-28 home loss to No. 9 Cisco Friday night.

Bangs trailed the district front0runners 10-7 after one quarter, 22-10 at halftime and 35-19 through three frames.

Honey Kelley scored a team-high 10 points for the Lady Dragons while Kayleah Hall chipped in seven points.

The Lady Dragons will conclude their season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland.

Other scores (no info reported)

Cisco 63, Dragons 33