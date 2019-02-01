STEPHENVILLE — In their fifth game decided by two points in District 7-4A action, the playoff-bound Brownwood Lady Lions for the second time came up a bucket short against the district champion and seventh-ranked Stephenville Honeybees, falling 28-26 Friday night.

The Lady Lions (16-15, 3-4) also dropped a 50-48 home decision against Stephenville (23-7, 7-1) — which wrapped up its regular season Friday night — on Jan. 15 when the Honeybees concluded the contest with a 10-0 run over the final two-plus minutes.

“I don't think I could have asked for a better defensive effort from our girls,” said Lady Lions head coach Heather Hohertz, who has guided the program to the playoffs in each of her 10 seasons. “They came out and really defended and played their butts off. Some shots didn't go our way, some calls didn't go our way, but I'm really proud of the effort we showed defensively.”

Matyha Thompson again provided the bulk of the Brownwood offense with 16 points trailed by Ryleigh Dalleh with six on a pair of three-pointers — the only two the Lady Lions converted in 19 attempts — along with two points apiece from Kenya Barnes and Mallory Garcia.

“Matyha is becoming the big-time player I thought she could be at the start of the year,” Hohertz said. “She really kept us in it. I had to get her out in the second quarter because she caught in foul trouble, and that got her out of her rhythm a little bit.”

Trailing 27-21 late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions closed the gap to a single point thanks to a bucket by Thompson and a trey by Dalleh with 1:04 to go.

Stephenville sank one of two free throws with 43 seconds to go, stretching the lead to 28-26. The Lady Lions had a chance to pull even in the waning seconds, but missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Stephenville yanked down the rebound to secure the victory.

“Some balls just didn't bounce our way,” Hohertz said. “We had a chance to tie it up at the end and missed a free throw.”

Down 6-4 after one quarter, the Lady Lions trailed 10-4 at one point before reducing the deficit to 13-11 at halftime. In the third quarter, Brownwood tied Stephenville on four occasions but could not pull ahead as the Honeybees took a 21-19 advantage into the final period. Stephenville then opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run before the Lady Lions' late surge.

The Lady Lions host Mineral Wells (14-21, 0-7) in the regular season finale at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heading into the final game of the season, Brownwood is alone in fourth place, a game behind No. 19 Glen Rose (27-6, 4-3) and Godley (14-2, 4-3), who square off Tuesday. A Lady Lions' victory would result in a tie for third-place with the loser of the Glen Rose-Godley game, which would invoke a tiebreaker scenario.

“We have to take care of Tuesday and then wait and see what happens,” Hohertz said. “We were hoping to come out tonight and control our own destiny but that wasn't in the cards for us.

“Hopefully our two seniors come out in their last game at Warren Gym and really put on a show. We didn't play very well at their place in my opinion. We have to take care of business and not let this game be a hangover for us.”