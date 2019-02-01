LORENA — The Brownwood Lady Lions chalked up their fifth victory in the last six outings, rebounding from a Monday night shutout loss at Melissa with a 3-1 triumph over the Lorena Lady Leopards Friday night.

Brownwood (6-3-1) received two goals from Aleyia Cotton and one from Taylar Kinzler. Carly Person dished out a pair of assists while Watts Jones added one as well.

Defensively, Channing Baron finished with three saves while Tarynne DeLap contributed one save and allowed a goal.

The Lady Lions — along with the Lions (0-4-1), who were off Friday night — will visit Midlothian Heritage in doubleheader action beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.