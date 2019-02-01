STEPHENVILLE — Knotted at 50 midway through the fourth period, the Brownwood Lions were finally able to piece together a run that has become a trademark of their current win streak. Behind 10 consecutive points, the Lions built a double-digit advantage, then held on down the stretch for a 71-66 District 7-4A road victory over the Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

The victory marked the 12th in a row for the Lions (19-9, 5-0), who have not lost since before Christmas. Brownwood also capped a league sweep of Stephenville (10-15, 3-3) and inched closer to the program's first district championship since the 1990-91 campaign.

“Everyone knew this was a rivalry game coming in here, it was a huge game on the road to keep us in the district lead, and I couldn't be more proud of our kids,” said Lions head coach Nadir Dalleh. “Both teams made big baskets and there's not a kid that didn't leave everything out there on the court on both sides of the ball. That was just a heck of a game.”

The Lions led by six points early the fourth period, 48-42, following a three-pointer from Isyah Campos, but Stephenville slowly whittled away at the deficit until tying Brownwood at 50. Just when it appeared the momentum was slipping away from the Lions, Strong scored a bucket in the paint to push the Lions back in front, then George Nichols added a free throw on the next possession.

Leading 53-50, a steal set up another bucket from Strong, who then went coast to coast after pulling down a rebound to boost the advantage to 57-50.

“Zach's one of those that took this game as a challenge,” Dalleh said. “He fouled out the last two games and he took this personally and wanted to make sure we came in here and kept the district lead, and that's what we did.”

Cooper Swanzy capped the spurt with a three-pointer, increasing the lead to 60-50.

“That's what these guys can do,” Dalleh said of the game-defining run. “If you see these guys playing pick up games, it's nothing but a race up and down the floor. It's almost who's in better shape, and I thought we were for that little section of the game there. If we get down the floor and take care of business we're tough to play.”

Stephenville got no closer than seven points the rest of the way, aside from sinking a three-pointer in the waning seconds for the final five-point margin.

“It's getting to be playoff time and if we can pull games out like this one, who knows what we can do,” Dalleh said.

John Wilhelm, who splashed 11 three-pointers and scored 35 points in the Lions' 83-52 win in Brownwood on Jan. 15, was limited to just two points in the rematch. But Strong poured in 24 points and A.J. McCarty tacked on 15, as Brownwood's depth was again on display.

“John doesn't care about that, we got the win and that's what he cares about,”Dalleh said. “They face guarded him and he even passed up a couple of open shots and that surprised me because after that night he always has the green light. But if you ask him right now he'll say 'we got the win and it doesn't matter what I did.'”

Campos also posted double figures with 10 points, Nicholas finished with eight, Swanzy added seven, Ryan Riker contributed four, Beau Bronniman drained a trey and Theo Bryant sank a free throw, as the bench produced 19 crucial points.

“You sit there and get in foul trouble, and we've done it now for three straight games, but somebody always steps up and steps in and does a great job,” Dalleh said. “Cooper is all heart and he leaves everything out there coming off the bench and you've got to have that. George always gives quality minutes, it doesn't matter what position you ask him to play. And Beau hit a big three coming off the bench. Guys just step up and make plays when they need to.”

Stephenville — which received 20 points from James Traweek, 19 from Skylar Stilwell and 13 from Cody Storrs — led 17-13 after one quarter, but the Lions rallied to grab a 32-31 halftime advantage. Through three periods, the Lions were in front 45-40.

The Lions will host Mineral Wells (3-26, 0-6) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in their next outing, a rematch of Brownwood's 78-40 road victory on Jan. 18.