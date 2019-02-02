ALPINE — The door to Howard Payne’s American Southwestern Conference men’s basketball championship tournament hopes closed Saturday with the Yellow Jackets’ 75-64 road loss to the Sul Ross Lobos.

With only four games remaining in the season, the Yellow Jackets (3-18, 1-11) are 4.5 games behind fourth-place McMurry (9-13, 6-7) — unable to match the War Hawks’ conference victory total even if winning out — following their 11th consecutive conference defeat.

Howard Payne shot 32 percent (22 of 69) to Sul Ross’ 38 percent (28 of 73). The Yellow Jackets owned a 41-34 edge in rebounds, but committed 17 turnovers to the Lobos’ 10.

Shadd Cole led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points trailed by 15 from Timothy Aguero, 13 from Talen Davis, five each from Luke Cox and Evan Adkins, four apiece from Thomas Bingham and Cole Bene’ and two points from Javaris Jones.

Five Sul Ross players finished in double figures — Tristen Licon with 17 points, Conner Dawson with 14, Brady’s B.J. Hollis and Jack Kirkpatrick with 11 each and Brayden Fry with 10 points.

Trailing by five at halftime, Cole hit a three-pointer 26 seconds into the second half to bring the Yellow Jackets within a bucket, 42-40. Howard Payne remained within striking distance and was down by three points, 58-55 after a layup by Aguero with 9:58 left, when Sul Ross began to distance itself.

The Lobos responded with eight of the next 10 points to stretch their advantage to nine points, 66-57, at the 6:11 mark following a dunk by Hollis.

Howard Payne got no closer than six points, 67-61 on a jumper by Davis with 3:13 to go, the rest of the contest.

In the first half, HPU last led 11-10 on a pair of Cox free throws at the 14-11 juncture. Knotted at 14 after an Aguero trey at the 13:31 mark, the Yellow Jackets yielded nine of the next 10 points to fall in a 23-15 hole and never led again.

The Yellow Jackets return home for their final games at the Brownwood Coliseum against McMurry at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Hardin-Simmons at 3 p.m. Saturday.