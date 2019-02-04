LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions golf team kicked off the spring campaign with an eighth-place finish at the Badger Invitational this past Thursday.

The Lady Lions tallied a 460 composite score which left them behind Wimberley (399), San Marcos (405), Cameron (412), Lampasas (415), Gatesville (417), Cedar Ridge (424) and Liberty Hill (455).

The Brownwood team was comprised of Abbi Galvan (105), Bryanna Galvan (107), Abby Burks (119) and Payton Stewart (129).

“The girls have a lot of potential and are young,” said Lady Lions golf coach Laura Martin. “It was 52 degrees and misting rain, but they did good for the conditions. I'm looking forward to the year.”