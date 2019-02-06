Longhorns inch closer to playoff berth; Lady Horns finish with win; May boys thump Brookesmith

MAY — The No. 18 May Lady Tigers wrapped up their fourth straight district championship, securing the 18-A crown with a 64-24 victory over the Brookesmith Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

May (25-4, 12-0) led Brookesmith (7-5 in district) by a 22-10 count after one quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 48-18 through three periods.

The Lady Tigers received 18 points each from Kyndi Kilgo and Kaylee Harris, 10 from Kelsey Chambers, nine from Marilyn Infante, five from Reese Chambers and four points from Roberta Robinette.

The Lady Mustangs were led by nine points from Laramie Nelson, eight from Katie Harris, four from Jolene Andrews and three points from Khloe­ Brummett.

Longhorns 54,

Comanche 52

COMANCHE — In a rematch of a one-point Comanche victory in Early on Jan. 11, the Longhorns got revenge with a 54-52 overtime road triumph Tuesday night.

With the win, fourth-place Early (17-11, 7-5) opened a two-game lead over fifth-place Comanche (5-7 in District 6-3A) with only two games remaining.

Tied at 48 at the end of regulation, Timmy Smithson drained a trey and followed with a deuce to push the Longhorns in front, 53-48, in the extra session, and Early held on down the stretch.

Smithson finished with a team-high 18 points for the Longhorns followed by 11 each from Kiah Laborn and Ethan Mitchell, seven from Ty Schafer and two points from Carlos Moreno.

Early can lock up a playoff berth with a win at Eastland (10-12, 8-4) Friday night or a Comanche loss to Cisco.

May Tigers 67,

Brookesmith 38

MAY — The May Tigers moved to 7-4 in District 18-A action and 15-8 overall with a 67-38 home victory over the Brookesmith Mustangs Tuesday night.

The Tigers led 15-9 after one quarter, 40-23 at halftime and 50-28 through three periods.

Rory Bustamente scored 16 points to pace May followed by 13 from Tyler Wheeler, 11 from Seth Johnston, 10 from Gage Keckler, nine from Chris Flenniken, and six from Daniel Salinas.

For Brookesmith, Avery Williford scored 13 followed by Holden Bolt with 10, Tyler Williford with eight and Mason Brummett with seven points.

Lady Horns 45,

Comanche 41

COMANCHE — The Early Lady Horns reached double figures in wins in their final outing of the season, and finished in sole possession of fifth place in the final District 6-3A standings with Tuesday’s 45-41 win at Comanche.

Early (10-22, 5-9) received 19 points and five rebounds from five rebounds from Ellie Ryan; eight points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and four assists from Kacee Gober; seven points, one assist and two rebounds from Kailee Love; five points and eight boards from Emily Jillson; three points, eight rebounds and one assist from Taylor Summers; two points, one assist and three rebounds from Vance Cady Gordon; and one point and three rebounds from Abbey Dolberry.

Blanket Lady Tigers 72,

Mullin 15

BLANKET — The Blanket Lady Tigers concluded the regular season with a 72-15 victory over Mullin Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers connected on 20 three-pointers — five each by Brianna Andrews and Cassie Furry, four apiece by Kaitlyn Graham and Bailey Hood and two by Shelby Smith.

Eastland 50,

Lady Dragons 23

EASTLAND – The Bangs Lady Dragons finished as the sixth place team in District 6-3A following Tuesday night’s season-ending 50-23 road loss to district co-champion Eastland.

Bangs (9-23, 4-10), with several players battling illness, trailed 19-6 at halftime and never recovered.

Skylar Hutchins led the Lady Dragons with seven points followed by Kenzie Baker with five.

Other scores

(no info reported)

Eastland 36, Dragons 27