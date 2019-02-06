Brownwood earns 63-39 Senior Night triumph over Mineral Wells

Having five District 7-4A contests decided by two points, and winning by no more than eight points against a league foe, the Brownwood Lady Lions finally established some breathing room in the regular season finale.

The Lady Lions forged a tie for third place with Godley in the final district standings after pummeling the Mineral Wells Lady Rams, 63-39, on Senior Night Tuesday at Warren Gym.

With the victory, the Lady Lions (17-15, 4-4) and Godley (14-21, 4-4) — who exchanged two-point home victories during district action — will square off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stephenville Middle School Gym to determine the third and fourth playoff seeds from District 7-4A.

“It was a good win for the team and the program going into the seeding game,” said Lady Lions 10th year head coach Heather Hohertz, who has guided the program to the playoffs in each season of her tenure.

Against Mineral Wells (14-22, 0-8), the Lady Lions dominated inside with three players finishing in double figures and a fourth coming one point shy.

Matyha Thompson led the charge with 16 points, including 14 in the second half, followed by 12 from Kenya Barnes, with 10 coming in the first half, 11 points from Catrina Brooks and nine points from recent JV call up Ashlyn Storm.

“All three of our bigs finished in double digits and they killed it on the offensive boards, we had 19 offensive rebounds,” Hohertz said. “That’s a good sign to see going into the playoffs because they face-guarded our guards again and didn’t really give them any open looks, but we took advantage on the inside.”

Hadley Monroe chipped in six points, Mallory Garcia added four, McKenzie Welker knocked down a trey and varsity new addition Alexa Arreola contributed two points, as eight Lady Lions scored.

“All 10 of them got in tonight and Catrina came off the bench in the first half and gave us a spark,” Hohertz said. “Ashlyn and Alexa were moved up from the JV to give us extra depth in certain areas, and tonight we scored 26 off the bench.”

The Lady Lions, who labored in a 51-43 win at Mineral Wells in the first meeting, raced out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter, which grew to 39-17 by halftime and stood at 49-29 through three frames.

“For the most part our energy and defensive effort was good,” Hohertz said. “I tried to tell them not to look at the scoreboard, just keep playing, but I think we did that a couple possessions in the third quarter and the first part of the fourth.”

Tuesday’s contest marked the last at Warren Gym for seniors Garcia and Ryleigh Dalleh, who were recognized before the game.

“They’ve given a lot to the program,” Hohertz said. “They’re two special kids that have been around for a long time and it was an emotional night for them. Ryleigh, I’ve coached since sixth grade and Mallory has been part of the program since was in the fourth grade as the water girl. She started as a freshman and lives three houses down from me, so she’s been like a daughter.”