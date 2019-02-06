MIDLOTHIAN — The Brownwood Lions put forth perhaps their best performance of the young soccer season but were unable to complete a comeback bid in a 3-2 loss to Midlothian Heritage Tuesday night.

The Lions (0-5-1) surrendered a goal just 50 seconds into the contest, and another 12 minutes later.

Down 2-0 at halftime, the Lions answered with a 10-yard header from Zack Smith, assisted by Ben Fitzgerald, to cut Midlothian Heritage’s lead in half 10 minutes into the second half.

Smith later sent a pass outside to Blake Brasher, who slammed home the tying goal from 35 yards out, finding the upper left portion of the goal.

With 3:30 left in the contest, however, Heritage surged back in front and was able to escape with the victory.

“The most encouraging thing about the game was that we got down early but we battled our way back in and nearly came out with a win,” said Lions soccer head coach Scott Swanzy. “I couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”

The Lions are scheduled­ to visit San Angelo Lake View at 7 p.m. Friday.

Midlothian Heritage 2,

Lady Lions 0

MIDLOTHIAN — For just the second time in the last seven outings, the Brownwood Lady Lions came up on the short end of a decision, falling 2-0 at Midlothian Heritage Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions (6-4-1) received six saves in goal from Channing Barron, who also surrendered a pair of goals.