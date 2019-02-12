No. 18 May girls cruise past Iredell, 73-56, in playoff warm-up game

EARLY — The playoff-bound Early Longhorns wrapped up their regular season with a 54-44 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Early (18-12, 8-6), the fourth seed from District 6-3A, notched its third victory in the last four outings.

Timmy Smithson led the charge with 17 points followed by Ethan Mitchell with 16, Ty Schafer with nine, Brent Grooms with five, Patrick Valencia with four and John Griffin with three points.

The Longhorns will play District 5-3A champion Jim Ned (23-5) at 6 p.m. Monday in Coleman in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

May Lady Tigers 73, Iredell 56

MAY — The District 18-A champion and 18th-ranked May Lady Tigers picked up a 73-56 victory over Iredell Monday night in playoff warm-up action.

May (26-4) led Iredell (25-6) by a 20-11 count after one quarter, 32-16 at halftime and 48-32 through three periods.

The Lady Tigers received 14 points each from Kaylee Harris and Kyndi Kilgo, 13 from Marilyn Infante, 12 from Kelsey Chambers, 11 from Reese Chambers, five from Roberta Robinette and four points from Melanie Murphree.

May will play Lipan, a 42-36 winner over Baird Tuesday, in the area round of the playoffs later this week.

Girls Bi-District Playoff Games

(no info reported)

Brookesmith 35, Priddy 33

Boys Games

(no info reported)

Coleman 44, Bangs 33