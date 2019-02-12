GODLEY — Fresh off capturing their first district championship in 28 years, the Brownwood Lions’ 14-game win streak reached its end in the regular season finale as the Godley Wildcats tallied a 59-51 victory Tuesday night.

The Lions (21-10, 7-1), whose last lost came prior to Christmas, will still head into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed from District 7-4A as they will face Springtown in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday in Granbury.

Godley (13-18, 3-5), meanwhile, is postseason-bound as the fourth seed from 7-4A.

“It’s been a long week and it’s just Tuesday,” said Lions third-year head coach Nadir Dalleh. “This is a tough place to play, a great atmosphere for them, and they were ready on Senior Night. They’re very well-coached, very young, and they get after you.

“They executed tonight and we didn’t. We quit scoring around the rim like we did at the very first when we got that lead. That’s something we have to get fixed. This was a game that didn’t mean a whole lot, but I don’t like losing either.”

Brownwood led 16-11 after one quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 43-42 through three periods, but Godley outscored the Lions 17-8 over the final eight minutes.

Trailing for much of the fourth period, the Lions regained a 51-50 edge when A.J. McCarty sank two free throws with 2:19 left, but Brownwood failed to score again.

“It was such a high last Friday with the kids winning the district championship, I don’t know if we didn’t travel well or what,” Dalleh said. “It’s just one of those days. We had some injuries, we didn’t have a full roster tonight and we have to get that fixed. We have some stuff to do.”

Isyah Campos finished with a team-high 17 points for the Lions followed by 12 from John Wilhelm, 10 from McCarty, six from Zach Strong, four from Ryan Riker and two points from George Nichols.

For Godley, Brenon Hawkins scored a game-high 18 points and Walker Freeman tacked on 12.