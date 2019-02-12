KINGSLAND — The Brownwood Lady Lions finished seventh as a team at the Llano Invitational on Monday, firing a 458 composite score.

Bryanna Galvan led the Lady Lions with a round of 101 followed by Abbi Galvan with a 111, Abby Burks with a 115 and Payton Stewart with a 131.

“It was another beautiful tournament in Kingsland,” said Lady Lions golf coach Laura Martin. “The course was extremely wet. We had light rain most and the day and it was 58 degrees, but the girls beat their team score from last week.”

Wimberley (397) won the tournament trailed by Marble Falls (403), Lago Vista (405), Wall (421), Fredericksburg (432), Comfort (446) and the Lady Lions. Brownwood finished ahead of Llano (470), Taylor (482), Mason (521), Bandera (523) and Junction (526).

The Lady Lions will be back in action Feb. 19 when they host the Bluebonnet Classic at the Brownwood Country Club.