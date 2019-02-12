WACO — The Brownwood Lady Lions put on a dominant display in Tuesday night’s softball season-opener, blanking the Class 5A Waco University Lady Trojans — a playoff team a year ago — by a 6-0 count.

Senior pitcher Chyanne Ellett, who has signed to play softball for the University of Memphis, hurled a complete-game four-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively, the Lady Lions generated seven hits and scored one run in the second inning, two in the third and three in the fifth to put the game away.

Aubrie Harris led the way with two hits, Annie-Klein Allgood doubled and drove in two runs, Landry Holden also doubled and knocked in a run, Ellett added a hit and an RBI, Maddie Yazell knocked in a run and Annie Gillispie and Ayanna Clemons both singled and scored.

In the top of the second inning the Lady Lions took the lead when Holden delivered a two-out RBI double to center field that knocked in Yazell, who reached on a one-out error.

Brownwood’s third inning began with back-to-back singles by Gillispie and Harris. Ellett’s RBI ground out knocked in Gillispie, while Harris later scored on an RBI single by Clemons.

The final three runs in the sixth inning all scored with two outs. A bases-loaded walk to Yazell plated Ashlynn Patteson, who reached on an error. Allgood then came through with a two-RBI double to center field that knocked in Clemons, who was hit by a pitch, and Cailtyn Moody, running for Ellett after a single to right field.

The Lady Lions (1-0) will visit Windthorst at 6:30 p.m. Friday.