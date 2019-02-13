A total of 17 Brown County student-athletes from the Class of 2019 have been selected to take part in the 10th annual Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festival the weekend of June 7-8.

The FCA All-Star Baseball and Softball Games will take place Friday, June 7 in San Angelo. On Saturday, June 8 the Brownwood Coliseum will serve as host for the FCA All-Star Girls and Basketball Games, while the FCA All-Star Volleyball and Football Games will be held in Abilene.

Brownwood will be represented by eight student-athletes, followed by Early with four, two each from Bangs and Zephyr and May with one.

Listed below are each Brown County school and its FCA All-Star participants:

BROWNWOOD

• Tommy Bowden — Football, Blue Team

• Ayanna Clemons — Softball, South

• Chyanne Ellett — Softball, South

• Mallory Garcia — Girls Basketball, South

• Annie Gillispie — Softball, South

• Braden Jetton — Football, Blue Team

• Jaimee Keesee — Cheerleader for Basketball

• Torrey Miller — Volleyball, South

EARLY

• Kacee Gober — Volleyball, South

• Jonathan Morales — Basketball, South

• Ellie Ryan — Volleyball, South

• Ty Schafer — Football, Blue Team

BANGS

• Austin Hall, Boys Basketball, South

• Justin Wilson — Football, Blue Team

ZEPHYR

• Devin Williams — Football, Blue Team

• Tori Williamson — Volleyball, South

MAY

• Kyndi Kilgo — Cheerleader in Basketball