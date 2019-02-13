By Derrick Stuckly / Brownwood Bulletin

A total of 17 Brown County student-athletes from the Class of 2019 have been selected to take part in the 10th annual Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festival the weekend of June 7-8.

 

The FCA All-Star Baseball and Softball Games will take place Friday, June 7 in San Angelo. On Saturday, June 8 the Brownwood Coliseum will serve as host for the FCA All-Star Girls and Basketball Games, while the FCA All-Star Volleyball and Football Games will be held in Abilene.

 

Brownwood will be represented by eight student-athletes, followed by Early with four, two each from Bangs and Zephyr and May with one.

 

Listed below are each Brown County school and its FCA All-Star participants:

 

 

 

BROWNWOOD

 

• Tommy Bowden — Football, Blue Team

 

• Ayanna Clemons — Softball, South

 

• Chyanne Ellett — Softball, South

 

• Mallory Garcia — Girls Basketball, South

 

• Annie Gillispie — Softball, South

 

• Braden Jetton — Football, Blue Team

 

• Jaimee Keesee — Cheerleader for Basketball

 

• Torrey Miller — Volleyball, South

 

 

 

EARLY

 

• Kacee Gober — Volleyball, South

 

• Jonathan Morales — Basketball, South

 

• Ellie Ryan — Volleyball, South

 

• Ty Schafer — Football, Blue Team

 

 

 

BANGS

 

• Austin Hall, Boys Basketball, South

 

• Justin Wilson — Football, Blue Team

 

 

 

ZEPHYR

 

• Devin Williams — Football, Blue Team

 

• Tori Williamson — Volleyball, South

 

 

 

MAY

 

• Kyndi Kilgo — Cheerleader in Basketball