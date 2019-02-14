The annual Cherry Pie Auction, sponsored by KOXE/KBWD radio, returns Saturday morning to raise funds for youth sports programs within Brownwood. Proceeds from the auction, which will be held at the Adams Street Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, will go toward Brownwood Youth Softball and Youth Baseball, the Cen-Tex Soccer Association and Soccer 4 Fun.

“This is our 43rd Cherry Pie Auction and it benefits Brownwood area youth sports, and a lot of that money is needed this time of year,” said KOXE's Carl Wayne. “We're looking forward to a big auction again this year. Last year we raised more than $18,000 and that money was split between those four youth groups and it goes a long way toward helping these programs with equipment or whatever the case may be.”

Items up for bid include the traditional cherry pies and other baked goods as well as automotive goods and services, gift certificates, home decor, jewelry, oddities and sports memorabilia, which is always popular.

This year’s crop of sports items includes a pair of 1950s era Brownwood Lions football sideline jackets; autographed items from local professional athletes Matt McCrane and Shelby Miller; an autographed jersey and game ball by Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott; a Texas Longhorns football autographed by Tom Herman, Sam Ehlinger and Collin Johnson, courtesy of Bob Shipley; autographed jerseys of former Cowboys Tony Romo and Jason Witten; an autographed jersey from Texas Ranger Rougned Odor; autographed baseballs from former Rangers Adrian Beltre and Jim Sundberg; and additional items.

“We've had some great sports items in the past, that's one of the more popular things, but we have some incredible sports items that we're going to be auctioning off,” Wayne said. “The sports stuff seems to always take center stage but we have automotive goods and services, food, knick-knacks, housewares and other items are still coming in. I think we're going to have a really good auction and a really good time Saturday morning.”

The auction will be broadcast on both KOXE 101.3 FM and KBWD 1380 AM, and bids on items can be placed in person or over the phone. Three phone numbers will be revealed Saturday morning to call and place bids.