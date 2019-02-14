AUSTIN — The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets suffered their 20th defeat of the season Thursday night, falling to the American Southwest Conference rival Concordia Tornados, 94-66.

Howard Payne (4-20, 2-13), which has already been eliminated from postseason contention, will wrap up its season at 3 p.m. Saturday when it travels to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Concordia (11-13, 9-6) remained tied for second place with Hardin-Simmons (14-10, 9-6), one game behind ASC West leader UMHB (18-6, 10-5).

In Thursday’s contest, the Yellow Jackets surrendered 48 first-half points and trailed by 17 at intermission. Howard Payne allowed 46 more points after halftime as Concordia shot 49 percent (34 of 69) from the floor, including 13 of 37 on three pointers.

The Yellow Jackets knocked down 47 percent (24 of 51) of their field goals, but just 5 of 20 three-pointers. Howard Payne owned a 41-31 edge in rebounds, but committed 41 turnovers which translated to 57 of Concordia’s points.

Timothy Aguero led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points trailed by 15 from Shadd Cole, seven from Joshua Taylor, five from Mason Green, four from Talen Davis, three each from Adrian Palacios and Luke Cox, two apiece from Thomas Bingham, Cole Bene’, Colton Otts, Kyle Kildare and Eliajah Pruitt, and one point from Elijah House.

Fourteen Tornados scored as Concordia was led by 23 points from Joe Neal and 15 from Detarrius Kirk.