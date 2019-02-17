Marlene Stollings is just looking for her squad to get better.

And as the regular season is slowly coming to an end, Texas Tech's first-year head coach feels like her team is finally taking its shape even though the progress has not shown in the win-loss record.

The Lady Raiders have a chance to fix that when they take on Kansas in a 2 p.m. Sunday road matchup.

"For us, it continues to be: we need to take advantage of our height inside," Stolling said of Washington's impact. "They're a team where we can do that. They have very solid guard play and very aggressive defensively."

Stollings certainly knows the ins-and-outs of the Jayhawks offense after coaching against it and earning 69-66 home win back on Jan. 9.

The Lady Raiders (11-13, 2-11) will look to repeat the results, once again, but know it will be difficult on the road. Texas Tech owns a 1-7 mark in games away from United Supermarkets Arena this season.

"Still going for the win every-single night," Stollings said when asked of what she was striving for in terms of team goals before the end of the regular season.

Kansas (12-11, 2-10) is also looking gain a victory, mired in the midst of a four-game slide.

But, the Jayhawks can take solace in the fact they play well at home — owning an 8-5 recorded inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Jessica Washington is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 points, pacing the Kansas offense. Kylee Kopatich (11.5 points), Christalah Lyons (11.4) and Austin Richardson (10.6) are the other players in double figures for the Jayhawks who have made 68 percent of their free throws.

"They love to drive the ball," Stollings said of the Jayhawks, who have only attempted 19 free throws in the last two games. "The ball, being driven to the basket — especially in transition. At a higher rate than we've seen in the last few games."

The best way to stop the aggression is to be sound in transition defense, which means Chrislyn Carr (18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds), Sydney Goodson (10.8 point), 5.6 rebounds) and Angel Hayden (4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds) will be tasked with slowing down the opposition. If needed, Brittany Brewer (16 points, 9.2 rebounds), Erin DeGrate (8.7 points, six redounds) and Zuri Sanders (7.3 points, 10.7 rebounds) may need to protect the paint as well.