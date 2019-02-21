Lubbock-Cooper defeated Palo Duro 4-3 in penalties Wednesday to take first place in the District 3-5A standings.

With the win, the Pirates improved to 5-1-1 in district play after the first round of matches.

Cole Abernathy netted the lone goal for Lubbock-Cooper, which went into extra time with Palo Duro knotted at 1-1 in a game that was pushed back due to inclement weather Tuesday.

The Pirates are scheduled to host Canyon Randall in a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday district contest.

MONTEREY 3, RANDALL 1

Zaaron Gonzalez, Jayden Johns and Blaze Presley each netted a goal as the Plainsmen downed Randal in a District 3-5A game Wednesday.

Monterey and Randall pushed back their Tuesday tilt back one day due to inclement weather.

Val Gonzalez, Tommy Dimas and Mason Adams each recorded one assist in the win.

The Plainsmen are slated take on Canyon Randall in a 5 p.m. Tuesday district contest.

GIRLS

CORONADO 3, CAPROCK 0

Lexi De La Cruz, Heaven Rossette and Kyrstyn Dominguez each scored a goal, while the defense did the rest, as Coronado defeated Amarillo Caprock in a District 3-5A contest Wednesday.

Makayla Herrell, Emily Munoz and Kami McNeme each dished out one assist, while Carolina Cognasi notched four saves in the shutout.

Coronado is set to take on Monterey in a 7 p.m. Tuesday match at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.