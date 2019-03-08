Jessica Hartwell still can't believe it.

Two years ago, the outfielder from Galt, California, remembers a time when the Texas Tech softball team was lucky enough to must double-digit wins — totaling 19 during her sophomore campaign.

But, in many ways, that's what makes the current 19-1 mark and national rankings all the more sweeter to relish.

"It's such a privilege," said Hartwell, now a senior. "I feel like this is something we've worked really hard for, some (of us) have worked the last four years to get to this place. It's just the result of all of us to continue to pursue.

"It's come full circle. Just the lessons that we've learned. There's a lot of humbling moments that we've went through a few years ago. It's just awesome to see all of that pay off. ... It's all paying off right now, and it's really, really rewarding."

The No. 14/15 Red Raiders will look to continue their strong start when they host the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic this weekend at Rocky Johnson Field.

On Friday, Texas Tech is scheduled to take on Northern Colorado (4 p.m.), Gardner-Webb (6:30 p.m.). The Red Raiders are set to face off against Jacksonville State (4 p.m. Saturday) and will end its run of play with Sunday rematches against Gardner-Webb (10 a.m.) and Northern Colorado (12:30 p.m.).

"I think, so far, they've done a very good job of showing up everyday — whether that's in practice, the cages or in the bullpens — they've done a great job of showing up every day," Texas Tech coach Adrian Gregory said of avoiding a letdown with all of the early-season success. "I think this group was so hungry coming in. That hunger eliminates some of the complacency that sometimes you see whenever you start out hot. I think our kids wanna persevere. And they're a resilient group."

The Red Raiders are also a stellar hitting team, recording 28 home runs this season. And the pitchers have limited opponents to just five this season.

The biggest star in the circle has been left-handed hurler Erin Edmoundson, who has maintained a 1.68 ERA and tallied an 11-1 mark this season. The sophomore has also struck out 78 batters and walked only 21 in 66 2/3 innings of work. She's not done it alone, getting help from Missy Zoch (1.50 ERA, 6-0, 42 innings) and Morgan Hornback (4.12, 2-0, 20 1/3 innings).

Edmoundson showed off her skills in the batter's box, as well, hitting a game-ending grand slam to help Texas Tech down UTEP 10-0 on the way to a home doubleheader sweep Tuesday afternoon.

Trenity Edwards has led the power bats, smacking a team-best seven home runs to go along with 19 RBI. Hartwell is close with five home runs but has knocked in a team-leading 21 RBI. Taylor Satchell (.309, 16 RBI), Karli Hamilton (.406, 12 RBI) and Kelcy Leach (.270, 11 RBI) have provided balance to a lineup which relied on the clutch bat of Hartwell a season ago.

"What's so cool is multiple people throughout our lineup have come through, consistently," Gregory said. "It hasn't just been one kid here where we're waiting on our big-name kids to come up. ... That's been so cool is that consistently we can hit through our lineup."