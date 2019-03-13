ROUND ROCK - Prepping for the postseason, Round Rock defeated Hendrickson 2-0 March 12 in girls soccer action at Dragon Stadium. Displaying better ball movement than in recent outings, Round Rock tallied two second-half goals and could have had a lot more as the Dragons dominated possession and were presented with multiple point-blank scoring opportunities.

Having already clinched second place in District 13-6A behind Vandegrift, Round Rock coach Chad Aldrich emphasized offensive precision to his players in their next-to-last regular-season game.

"We've got a great squad with a lot of technical skill, but the last couple games, we haven't connected our passes the way we should," Aldrich said after his team improved to 16-3-2 overall and 13-1-1 in District 13-6A. "We're locked in second place, Hendrickson's locked in third place. Tonight was more about chemistry and just coming together. The girls responded beautifully."

Following a scoreless first half in which Round Rock recorded five shots on goal and was presented with several other golden opportunities while limiting Hendrickson's chances at the other end of the field, the Dragons finally broke through.

Peppering Hendrick's goal with a flurry of shots, freshman Alycia Buenaventura's rebound goal gave Round Rock a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute. Hendrickson countered with a couple of runs, one time sending a shot into the side of the net and another time shooting over the goal with less than 5 minutes remaining, .

Round Rock junior Sydnie Myers' header following a corner kick made it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Both Hendrickson (12-7-4, 8-5-2) and Round Rock approached their rematch with an eye on the upcoming playoffs.

"Round Rock's a tough opponent," said Hawks coach Angela Fulton, whose team lost both games against the Dragons this season. "We're solidly in third place. We're managing the rest of the season."

Said Aldrich: "It's more important that we continue to improve on the one element (team chemistry) when we play the Houston teams (in the playoffs). We don't get any weak teams in the playoffs."