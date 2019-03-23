BEN BOLT — The state-ranked Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Badgers handled their toughest district challenge with ease Friday afternoon.



The Badgers relied on arm of pitcher A.J. Arellano and some timely hitting at the plate to knock off the Riviera Seahawks, 9-7, in a District 32-2A showdown,



Arellano, a senior, struck out nine batters in the game. He has a total of 51 strikeouts in 32 innings. Offensively, Jayden Cadena went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Cadena has 11 RBIs in the Badgers’ last five games.



Pete Longoria went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and C.J. Flores was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.



With the win, the Badgers, currently ranked ninth in Class 2A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, remained in first place in District 32-2A with a 6-0 record. Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco is 11-5 for the season.