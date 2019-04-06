The Fillies scored in every inning except the first as they pulled away for a 9-3 win over Roosevelt in District 2-3A play Friday.

Maddie Holt pitched the complete game to earn the win for Shallowater (5-5 in District 2-3A). Chyanne Duran took the loss for Roosevelt.

Duran’s sacrifice fly in the first gave Roosevelt an early 1-0 lead, but the Fillies took the lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Holt, and Lexi Miles added RBI singles in the third and sixth for Shallowater.

Roosevelt (3-7 in District 2-3A) will play Idalou on Tuesday, while Shallowater will face district leader Abernathy on Tuesday.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 6, LUBBOCK HIGH 0 (Delayed, 3rd inning)

The Lady Pirates got off to a fast start with five first-inning runs before their District 3-5A contest against Lubbock High was delayed Friday night by lightning.

Mina Luna’s bases-loaded double in the first inning drove in two runs and sparked the early scoring outburst for Lubbock-Cooper against Lubbock High starter K’Lee Flores. Cooper’s Rachel Kuehnle struck out five Lady Westerners in her three innings of work before the weather delay.

PLAINVIEW 3, AMARILLO 2

PLAINVIEW — Zoey Reynolds stroked a bases-loaded single for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in Plainview’s District 3-5A win Friday.

Plainview trailed 2-1 heading into the seventh, but Jenna Sepeda doubled to score Mikayla Carrillo with the tying run before Reynolds brought Sepeda in with the winning run. Esmeralda Lucio struck out 11 Amarillo hitters in the complete-game win.

FRENSHIP 2, ODESSA PERMIAN 0 (unfinished)

Claudia Kerr and Kyla Merritt produced runs for Frenship in Friday’s game against Odessa Permian in Odessa.

Torrey Hogan had just hit a single as courtesy runner Sydnee Bowlin took first before a lightning delay stopped softball action.

Hogan was also in the process of holding the Lady Panthers to two hits while racking up seven strikeouts in four innings inside the circle.

No rescheduled date and time was released.

MIDLAND LEE 5, FRENSHIP 4

The Tigers gave up four runs in the top of the first inning and clawed their way back into the game before falling in a District 2-6A contest Friday.

Frenship (16-8, 5-4 in District 2-6A) got RBI singles from Austin Phillips, Riley Robinson and Kaeleb Carrillo in the bottom of the first to pull within 4-3, but couldn’t close the gap any further. Christian Kiser scored on a two-out wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to pull Frenship within one run, but the Tigers could not complete the comeback.

Frenship will take on Amarillo Tascosa on Friday.

SHALLOWATER 24, ROOSEVELT 0

Four Shallowater pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Mustangs remained undefeated in District 2-3A with a run-rule win over Roosevelt on Friday.

Tyler Williams went three for five at the plate with four RBI as Shallowater’s offense put up 10 runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second to put the game away early. Shallowater’s Caden Jackson pitched the first two innings and recorded three strikeouts before giving way to Rodie Fuqua, Breken Ramos and Travis Malone, who continued to handcuff the Eagle offense.

Shallowater (8-0 in District 2-3A) will face Abernathy on Tuesday.

CANYON RANDALL 4, LUBBOCK-COOPER 1

CANYON — The Pirates fell behind early and fell Friday in a District 3-5A matchup.

Jarred Gipson drove in Cooper’s only run in the third inning with a single to leftfield, scoring Brayden Stevens. But the Pirates were shut down by Randall starter Elijah Velasquez. Aidan Pantoya took the loss for Cooper, which fell to 16-11 and 6-4 in District 3-5A.

The Pirates will face Lubbock High on Tuesday at home.

PLAINVIEW 8, AMARILLO PALO DURO 3

AMARILLO — Brooks Browning pitched a complete game five-hitter for the Bulldogs in a District 3-5A win Friday.

Devin Rogers, Charles Gipson and Kole Mayberry each had RBI doubles in a four-run third inning for Plainview (11-13, 5-5 in District 3-5A).

Plainview will take on Amarillo High on Tuesday.

ESTACADO 8, CANYON 6

Keanu Maldonado’s two-run triple keyed a five-run second inning for the Matadors, who held on for a District 3-4A win Friday at home.

Johnny Gomez picked up the win with six innings of work on the mound, striking out six Canyon hitters. Bryson Howard came in to pitch the seventh to earn the save.

Estacado (14-8, 4-2 in District 3-4A) will take on Monahans on Tuesday in a non-district road game before facing district opponent Hereford on April 16 in the final regular-season home game for the Matadors.

MONTEREY 4, CORONADO 0 (unfinished)

Coronado had the bases loaded with one out before the game was called on Friday in Lubbock.

Down, 4-0, Bo Jacob Garza was up to bat for the Mustangs. Kayl Ratliff led the team with two hits, while Jacob Richardson had hit a double

Luke Pfeiffer allowed the Plainsmen four runs — two earned — on five hits with a walk.

Coronado and Monterey plan to pick the game back up Saturday at a time yet to be determined as of the Avalanche-Journal’s print deadline.

