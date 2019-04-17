SPRINGTOWN - The Brownwood Lady Lions followed their District 7-4A track and field championship with the 7/8-4A area title at Porcupine Stadium Wednesday, while the Lions finished third overall - owning the lead until the final two events.

Combined, the Lady Lions and Lions quailfied 30 entrants for the Region I-4A track and field meet April 26-27 at Lubbock's Lowrey Field.

The Lady Lions generated 198 points - 78 more than runner-up Stephenville (120) - earned 19 regional berths and brought home 17 medals - 10 gold, five silver and a pair of bronze.

The Lions, also District 7-4A champs, finished with 119 points - which trailed only Argyle (143) and Decatur (125), both of which made a late surge in the mile and mile relay to surpass Brownwood. The Lions locked up 11 regional berths and secured nine medals - six gold, one silver and two bronze.

Area champions for the Lady Lions included Aleyia Cotton in the 400 meters (58.5), 200 meters (25.54) and long jump (18-5.5); Trinity Buitron in the 100-meter hurdles (15.09) and 300-meter hurdles (46.26); Izzy Lawrence in the 3200 meters (12:13.34); Kenya Barnes in the discus (126-9); Jaylen Savage in the high jump (5-4); the 4x100 relay of Buitron, Davalynn Monroe, Kylie Morris and Lakyn Ratliff (50.22); and the 4x400 relay of Monroe, Alex Fowler, Alyssa Couey and Cotton (4:06.56).

Finishing as runners-up for the Lady Lions were Barnes in the shot put (36-1.25); Buitron in the pole vault (10-6); Morris in the triple jump (36-1); Lawrence in the 1600 meters (5:44.73); and Ratliff in the 100 meters (12.89).

Coming in third were Aleia Burkett in the discus (110-0), along with the 4x200 relay of Caroline Cloy, Morris, Kylie Wooten and Ratliff (1:50.28)

Securing regional berths in fourth place were Darby Crysler in the 3200 meters (12:21.09) and Ashlyn Storm in the 100 meters (12.99).

Adding points with their fifth-place efforts were Monroe in the 200 meters (26.73); Couey in the 400 meters (1:03.38); Alex Fowler in the 800 meters (2:33.07).

Also contributing to the Lady Lions' point tally with sixth-place performances were Tessa Goodwin in both the 300-meter hurdles (50.14) and high jump (J5-0); Naysa Leach in the 800 meters (2:35.57); Kynslee Walker in the 400 meters (1:03.76); Crysler in the 1600 meters (5:50.12); and Morris in the 100 meters (13.1).

For the Lions, bringing home area gold were A.J. McCarty in both the long jump (22-4.75) and triple jump (45-7.25); Tommy Bowden in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.55) and 300-meter hurdles (40.89); the 4x100 relay of Bowden, Braden Jetton, Khyren Deal and McCarty (42.86); and the 4x200 relay of Jetton, Deal, Royshad Henderson and McCarty (1:30.05).

Jetton came in second in the 200 meters (21.11) by a hair in a photo finish, while Deal in the triple jump (42-8.25) and Jayron Anglin in the 400 meters (51.55) both turned in third-place efforts to collect medals.

Notching regional berths with fourth-place efforts were Cade Jetton in the 100 meters (11.31) and McCarty in the 400 meters (51.66).

Increasing the Lions' point production by finishing fifth were Michael Felts in the 1600 meters (5:00.75); Henderson in the 100 meters (11.32); and Deal in the 200 meters (22.49).

Rounding out the scoring for the Lions were sixth-place performers Major Bowden in the 300-meter hurdles (42.99); Cade Jetton in the 200 meters (23.68); Felts in the 800 meters (2:16.69); and the 4x400 relay of Anglin, Henderson, Grayson Swanzy and Cooper Swanzy (3:32.76).