TUSCOLA - The Early Longhorns and Lady Horns will be sending a combined 19 entrants to the Region I-3A track and field meet at Abilene Christian University April 26-27, while the Bangs Dragons and Lady Dragons teamed up to secure nine berths during Wednesday's 5/6-3A area meet, hosted by Jim Ned.

Reserved for the top four finishers in each event, the District 6-3A champion Longhorns earned a dozen regional positions and claimed five area medals - two gold, one silver and a pair of bronze.

Event winners included Jeramiah Fowler in the 3200 meters (10:55.02) and Vic Cooper in the triple jump (44-1.75)

Placing second was Timmy Smithson in the 300-meter hurdles (41.78), while third-place efforts belonged to Jesson Tarrant in the 100 meters (11.57) and David Shields in the 110-meter hurdles (15.62).

Punching their tickets to Abilene with fourth-place performances were Fowler in both the 800 meters (2:06.77) and 1600 meters (5:03.1); Smithson in the triple jump (42-7.5); Carlos Moreno in the high jump (J5-10); Alex Jacobs in the 100 meters (11.63); Austin Reveile in the 400 meters (53.53); and the 4x100 relay of Jacobs, Tarrant, Smithson and Ryan Trompler (44.01).

For the Lady Horns, seven regional berths were clinched and six medals - two of each - were brought home.

Defending state champion Trinity Tomlinson won the high jump (5-4) and also finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (15.07).

Runners-up included Ellie Ryan in the discus (112-0) and the 4x100 relay of Carrigan Norris, Tomlinson, Emily Jillson and Jensen Hutchins (50.29).

Placing third were Hutchins in the 100 meters (12.9), and the 4x200 relay of Tomlinson, Jillson, Kenzie Poindexter and Hutchins (1:52.26), while Ryan came in fourth in the shot put (33-5) to advance.

The Dragons won four events en route to their six regional berths. Winners included Wesley Mitchell in the pole vault (13-6), Seth Anderson in the 100 meters (11.4), the 4x100 relay of Anderson, Colt Bradley, Colton Martin and Riley Taylor (43.38), and the 4x200 relay of Anderson, Martin, Bradley and Taylor (1:32.65).

Martin added a silver medal finish in the 200 meters (23.34) and Brandon Sisson collected bronze in the pole vault (12-0).

The Lady Dragons will be represented in three events at regionals as Kayleah Hall was second in the 800 meters (2:27.46), while Skylar Hutchins placed third in the 200 meters (27.33) and also came in fourth in the long jump (15-9).