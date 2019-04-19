It couldn’t have been a more perfect end to the District 1-3A season for the Bushland Lady Falcons on Thursday afternoon.

Having already clinched the district championship, the Lady Falcons took a victory lap which showed al their strengths against the overmatch Dimmitt Lady Bobcats. Halle Lytal threw a perfect game and McKenna Driver tied the Texas Panhandle single-season home run record as Bushland crushed Dimmitt 26-0 in a five-inning 10-riun mercy rule decision that wrapped up an undefeated district season.

Bushland got all it needed with five runs in the top of the first, but the Lady Falcons weren’t about to stop there. They ensured themselves the 10-run rule when they scored 10 in the top of the third inning.

Driver hit her 19th homer of the season, tying her with Amarillo High’s Sydney Greeson for the single-season area record. That was part of a 26-hit attack which had eight hitters collect at least two hits each.

While Driver had three hits and drove five runs and Kytal had five hits and drove in three runs, the rarest performance was that of Lytal in the circle. She struck out 11 in the abbreviated start to highlight the perfect game.

Bushland 52(10) 63 — 26 28 0

Dimmitt 000 00 — 0 0 2

Halle Lytal and Sena. Sepeda and Monrey. W—Lytal 21-3. L—Sepeda. 2B—Bushland: Sydnee Stewart, Sena 2, Lytal 4, Jillian Howell. HR—Bushland: McKenna Driver. Records: Bushland 28-6, 10-0. Dimmitt 2-19, 2-8.

Lubbock shuts out Amarillo High: In a fight for seventh place in District 3-5A, Amarillo High couldn't get on the scoreboard and lost to Lubbock High 2-0 in the season finale.

The loss spoiled a solid outing by Bethany Noble, who gave up only four hits and struck out nine in six innings. Amarillo High finished the season 9-25 and 3-13 in district.

Amarillo High 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Lubbock High 000 011 x — 2 4 1

Canyon rolls over Estacado: In their final regular season game, the Canyon Lady Eagles didn't waste any time in showing why were the District 3-4A champs, as they scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to crushing Lubbock Estacado 17-4 to clinch an undefeated district season.



Candain Callahan capped the 10-run first inning with a three-run homer and in the second inning hit a grand slam to make it 16-0. Canyon improved to 18-10 and 8-0.

Lubbock Estacado 000 04 — 4 3 0

Canyon (10)61 0x — 17 13 0