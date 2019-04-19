COMANCHE – The playoff-bound Early Longhorns pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the seventh inning to remain tied for the District 6-3A baseball lead with a 7-4 road victory over Comanche Friday afternoon.

The Longhorns (13-6, 10-2) and Cisco (15-3, 10-2) share the top spot in the league standings with two district games left next week, but the Loboes own the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed having swept Early in league play.

In Friday's win over Comanche (8-14, 4-8), the Longhorns allowed a run in the bottom of the sixth that permitted the Indians to pull even at 4-all.

In the top of the seventh, Early's Boston Hudson reached on a one-out single up the middle, then stole second base ahead of Jonathan Morales' go-ahead two-out RBI single to center field. Jesson Tarrant followed with a two-run, inside-the-park home run that pushed the Longhorns' advantage to three runs.

Early scored first in the top of the second as Tyson Tyler doubled with two outs, then stole home and came home following an errant throw to the base.

Comanche grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Longhorns drew even at 2 in the third as, following a one-out walk by Hudson and a single by Rylie Hill, Morales delivered the tying RBI single to left field.

Again, Comanche moved in front, 3-2, in the bottom of the third, but Early answered with a pair of runs to regain a 4-3 edge in the fourth. Aiden Frerichs began the frame with a double to left field, then Rode Walters doubled to center field to plate Frerichs with the tying run. With two outs, Walters — who moved to third base on a sacrifice by David Shields — scored on a passed ball during Hudson's at-bat.

The Longhorns finished with 11 hits — three by Morales, two by Tyler and one apiece by Hudson, Hill, Tarrant, Frerichs, Walters and Jadyn Lehde.

On the mound, Frerichs pitched 5.1 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Ethen Portillo came on in relief and tallied the win, allowing no base runners in 1.2 innings of work with one strikeout.

Early will visit Eastland (12-9, 7-5) Tuesday, then host Hamilton (11-9, 5-7) Friday in the regular season finale.