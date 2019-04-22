The Amarillo Bulls will be back at home this evening for what they hope won't be the last time in their biggest game of the season so far.

After winning two games on the road to tie their best-of-five North American Hockey League South Division semifinal series with the Corpus Christi IceRays, the Bulls return home at 7 p.m. this evening to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum. The winner of the game will advance to the next round and the loser's season is over.

This series has been dominated by the road team. The IceRays won the first two games in the Texas Panhandle by identical 6-5 scores, with the second coming in overtime. The Amarillo Bulls used their success in the regular season away from home to their advantage with a 4-3 overtime win and then a 5-2 triumph to even the series.

The fourth game was the second time in the series where one team had a lead larger than a goal since the opening contest where the Bulls had two three-goal advantages.

Forward Gabriel Seger of the Bulls and Blake Bennett of the IceRays lead their respective teams in scoring with eight points apiece. Seger has four goals and four assists, while Bennett has two goals and six helpers.

The Bulls have never trailed entering the third period in the series, and have had the shots on goal advantage in every game.

This is the third fifth and deciding game in Amarillo Bulls franchise history and the second one to take place at the Budweiser Bull Pen in the Amarillo Civic Center. In the Bulls inaugural season, 2010-2011, they defeated the Topeka RoadRunners for their first South Division Post Season title.

The only other Game 5, was the 2014 South Division final, where Topeka dumped the Amarillo Bulls 6-2. That entire series was also won by the road team with the Bulls rallying from a 2-0 deficit.

Fans can purchase tickets for just $5 for any seat location (Silver, Red, Glass or Pit) through the Civic Center Box Office, www.panhandletickets.com and www.amarillobulls.com/tickets. The Bulls office is located at 301 S. Polk where tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 806-242-1122