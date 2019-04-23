ns picked up their third shutout victory in their last four outings, blanking the Dublin Lions, 2-0, Tuesday afternoon.

The fourth-place Dragons (10-11, 7-6) maintained a one-game lead over Hamilton (12-9, 6-7) for the final playoff berth from District 6-3A with one game left. Bangs travels to Coleman (2-14, 2-11) at 4 p.m. Friday while Hamilton ventures to Early (13-6, 10-2).

Austin Hall went the distance on the mound for Bangs against Dublin (7-12, 4-9), allowing two hits while striking out eight batters and walking one.

At the plate, the Dragons tallied just five hits — two by Brayton Wedeman and one each by Kaleb Painter, Wesley Mitchell and Hall — but made the most of their opportunities, scoring single runs in the first and fourth innings.

In the first, Ethan Sanchez led off with a walk and stole second base ahead of a two-out RBI single by Wedeman.

In the fourth, Wedeman led off with a double down the third base line and Hall followed with a one-out RBI double into left field.

Early at Eastland, postponed

Due to Tuesday’s thunderstorms in Eastland, the Longhorns-Mavericks District 6-3A baseball game will be played at a later date.