BAIRD — Early’s Jake Angerstein finished fourth overall during the 36-hole Region I-3A boys golf tournament at Shady Oaks Golf Course, but was denied a fourth consecutive trip to the Class 3A boys golf state tournament.

None of the top three finishers — Comanche’s Kasey Middleton, Jacksboro’s Ethan Sanchez and Wall’s Coleman Coon — were members of one of the state qualifying teams — Eastland, Clyde and Brock — thus their earned their way to state as medalists.

Angerstein stumbled out of the gate with a 79 Monday but rebounded with a 71 Tuesday for a 150 composite score. Middleton posted an opening 68 and closing 66 to cruise to an 11-stroke victory with a 134 total. Sanchez was the runner-up with a 145 and Coon tallied a 147 over the 36 holes.

Eastland finished with a 637 team score, two strokes better than Clyde (639) and 14 better than Brock (651).

The UIL Class 3A boys golf state tournament will be held May 20-21 at Grey Rock Golf Course in Austin.