LUBBOCK — Brownwood Lady Lion senior Mallory Garcia is headed to the Class 4A girls golf state tournament May 13-14 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle after placing third at the 36-hole Region I-4A tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Shadow Hills Golf Course.

“It’s very exciting. Coming in to this I definitely didn’t expect it,” Garcia said of qualifying for state. “I’m just in shock and I think a lot of people are, too.”

Garcia opened the tournament with a 1-over par round of 73 Monday, leaving her two shots off the lead. She followed with a 78 Tuesday for a 151 composite score — one stroke behind runner-up Skyler Strube of Andrews (77-73=150) and 10 shots back of regional champion Ozlyan Juarez of Monahans (71-70=141).

“That was my sixth or seventh time to play that course but I didn’t expect to shoot that low of a score,” Garcia said. “After the first round when I found out I was in second place, I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ I couldn’t believe it. I was still shocked playing today. That was my PR and I didn’t expect that at regionals but I’m glad I did.

“Today I just tried to block it out of my mind and not get caught up in the whole going to state thing. I tried not to think about state so much, just doing what I did the day before and playing to my potential.”

The top three teams at regionals, and the top three golfers not on a qualifying team, advance to state.

As a team, the Lady Lions finished seventh overall, posting a 36-hole composite score of 765. Brownwood tallied a season-best round of 381 Monday followed by a 384 Tuesday.

Brownwood trailed state qualifiers Andrews (611), Monahans (638) and Argyle (652), along with Snyder Black (655), Canyon (713) and Snyder Gold (734).

Lady Lion Bryanna Galvan turned in a 188 with rounds of 92 and 96, Abbi Galvan carded a 203 with rounds of 105 and 98, Abby Burks posted a 223 with rounds of 111 and 112, and Peyton Stewart fired a 254 with rounds of 129 and 125.

Looking ahead to state, Garcia said, “I went to state my freshman year to watch Sydney (Roberts), and the experience was unbelievable. To be in the same category with Sydney and follow in her footsteps is pretty amazing. My goal at state would be find a way to PR again and play my best. This is the end so I want to give it all I've got.”