Brownwood looks to secure sole possession of crown Friday night vs. Godley

GLEN ROSE — The Brownwood Lions’ quest for the outright District 7-4A baseball championship will have to wait until Friday as the Glen Rose Tigers rolled to a 14-2 victory Tuesday afternoon.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Lions (13-9, 6-1), who must now defeat Godley (10-10, 3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Morris Southall Field, or have Glen Rose (17-8, 5-2) lose to Stephenville (17-6, 3-3), to earn the 7-4A title outright. If Brownwood and Glen Rose finish in a tie, a one-game playoff would likely determine the No. 1 and No. 2 playoff seeds.

The Lions — who defeated Glen Rose, 9-5, in their first district meeting on April 5 – surrendered nine runs with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Three Brownwood pitchers combined to hurl 55 pitches in the first inning alone, as Glen Rose capitalized on five walks with a pair of three-RBI doubles.

Brownwood trailed 10-0 before scoring its first run on a Gavon Clemons RBI single in the third inning. The Lions tacked on their second run in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by A.J. McCarty and Kris Hobbs.

Glen Rose put the game completely out of reach with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, which led to the 10-run mercy rule being enforced after the completion of the top of the fifth.

Brownwood tallied just six hits — two by Clemons and one each by McCarty, Hobbs, Cain Kittrell and Reece Rodgers.