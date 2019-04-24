The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions combined for 18 all-district soccer selections, as both teams advanced to the postseason out of District 6-4A.

For the Lady Lions, Watts Jones was tabbed the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

First-team selections included Taylar Kinzler and Channing Barron, while second-team choices were Miranda Guerrero and Carly Person. Receiving honorable mention were Valerie Sanchez, Maddy Garza and Dusty VanHuss.

For the Lions, Zack Smith was named Defensive MVP and Tanner Roberts was chosen Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Landing on the first team were Connor Fitzgerald and Enrique Hernandez, while Pablo Palacios and Cameron Phipps made the second team.

Honorable mention recipients were Steve Lopez, Sebastian Rodriguez, Blake Brasher, Ben Fitzgerald, and Francisco Reyes.

The Lady Lions (9-10, 1-5), under head coach Andrew Stevenson, won a bi-district championship, while the Lions (1-14-1, 0-6), led by head coach Scott Swanzy, were bi-district finalists.