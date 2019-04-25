Lions finish eighth as a team at regionals

LUBBOCK — Brownwood senior Jaryn Pruitt, the 2017 Class 4A boys golf state champion and 2018 bronze medalist, is headed back to the Austin area for the third year in a row following his performance at the 36-hole Region I-4A tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course, which concluded Thursday.

Pruitt finished with a 142 composite score, opening with an even par 72 and closing with a 2-under-par 70, which left him in fourth place overall and second among golfers on non-state qualifying teams. Pampa's Braxton Floyd (138) and Seminole's Cason Johnson (144) claimed the other two medalist positions. The top three teams, and top three golfers not on those teams, receive state berths.

Fellow Lion Caden Reagan, who like Pruitt posted an opening 72, finished with a 77 Tuesday and a 149 composite score, just missing out on a state berth with an eighth-place effort.

As a team, the Lions placed eighth overall with a 663 score tallying rounds of 336 Wednesday and 327 Thursday. Also competing for Brownwood were Ben Kallman (96-82=178), Ian Harris (96-98=194) and Jay Monson (119-107=226).

Argyle (585) captured the regional title followed by runner-up Monahans (587) and Andrews in the third qualifying spot (602), then Canyon (630), Levelland (647), Big Spring (649), Decatur (657) and Brownwood.

The UIL Class 4A boys golf state tournament will take place May 20-21 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.