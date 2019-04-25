ABILENE — The Early Lady Horns scored the final 10 runs — erasing a six-run deficit to force extra innings — en route to a 15-11, eight-inning victory over the Colorado City Lady Wolves Thursday night at Abilene Christian University in Game 1 of a Region I-3A softball bi-district playoff series.

Early (26-5), the District 6-3A runner-up, and Colorado City (10-8-1), the third seed from District 5-3A, resume their best-of-three series at 4 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian, with the rubber match, if needed, to follow directly afterward.

Knotted a 11 at the end of regulation, Early opened the eighth inning with a Taylor Summers walk. Alexa Portillo then laid down a bunt and reached on an error. Summers later scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Riley Johnson during the at-bat of Vance Cady Gordon, who then reached on a bunt single. Jenna Whitehead was later hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. With two down, Emma Loven reached on a three-base error at first base that allowed Portillo, Gordon and Whitehead to tack on insurance runs.

Trailing 11-5 through five frames, the Lady Horns hung a six-spot on the board in the top of the sixth to draw even in the blink of an eye. Emma Connelly and Kailee Love walked, then Loven reached on a bunt single to fill the sacks with no outs. With one down, Laiken Reagan’s RBI single up the middle plated Connelly, closing the gap to 11-6.

Summers followed with an RBI single that brought in Love, then Portillo reached on an error that plated Loven. Still trailing 11-8 with two outs, a bases-loaded walk to Whitehead scored Jordyn Lehde, running for Reagan. Connelly then reached on a dropped fly ball as both Summers and Portillo came home to knot the score.

Colorado City committed nine errors, walked 10 batters and gave up just five hits — one each to Loven, Reagan, Summers, Gordon and Syndee Shea.

Reagan pitched all eight innings for Early, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts, seven walks and eight base runners stranded.

Early jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring its first three runs in the second inning. Gordon led off with a walk, then Emily Rodriguez reached on an error. With two outs, Love walked to load the bases and Loven followed with an RBI walk that scored Gordon. Shea then delivered a two-RBI double — the Lady Horns’ only extra-base hit — that scored Whitehead, running for Rodriguez, and Love.

The Lady Horns added their fourth run in the third as Whitehead reached on a two-out error that scored Gordon, who was hit by a pitch.

Colorado City closed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the third and grabbed a 6-4 edge in the fourth.

Early trimmed the deficit to 6-5 in the top of the fifth as Summers led off with a walk and scored on Gordon’s RBI ground out, but Colorado City fired back with five runs in the bottom of the frame to establish its six-run cushion.