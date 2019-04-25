BROCK — The Early Longhorns fell out of a first-place tie in the District 6-3A baseball standings on the next-to-last night of the regular season, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Eastland Mavericks here Thursday in a make-up of Tuesday night's rain out.

The Longhorns (13-7, 10-3) now trail Cisco (16-3, 11-2) by one game heading into Friday's 7 p.m. home and regular season finale against Hamilton (12-9, 6-7). Early is locked into the No. 2 seed playoff seed as it leads third-place Eastland (13-9, 8-5) by two games. If the Longhorns win Friday and Cisco falls at Comanche (8-15, 4-9), the Loboes still own the tiebreaker having swept Early.

Leading 3-1 after three innings, the Longhorns surrendered four runs in the bottom of the fourth to fall in a 5-3 hole. Early closed the gap to 5-4 in the fifth, but Eastland stretched the lead to 6-4 in the sixth. The Longhorns tacked on another run in the top of the seventh, but the rally came up a run short.

Early mustered just four hits — two by Rode Walters and one each by Jonathan Morales and Jesson Tarrant — but drew eight walks and capitalized on two Eastland errors.

On the mound, Kyle Ivy and Ethen Portillo combined to give up four earned runs on seven hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Trailing 1-0, Early grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the third. Walters led off with a double, then David Shields and Boston Hudson both walked to load the bases with no outs. Rylie Hill's RBI sacrifice fly scored Walters with the tying run, then Morales' two-RBI triple drove in Shields and Hudson for the two-run lead.

Down 5-3 in the fifth, Early cut the deficit to a single run as Hill reached on a leadoff error, moved to second on Morales' ground out and scored on Tarrant's RBI single to left field.

The Longhorns' final run in the seventh came when Tarrant, who walked with one out, scored on a wild pitch. Aiden Frerichs, who drew a two-out walk, was stranded on third base as the game ended.