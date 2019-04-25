BROCK — The No. 6 Brownwood Lady Lions found their offensive footing, and pitcher Chyanne Ellett hurled another gem in the circle in a 14-0 victory over the Springtown Lady Pines Thursday in Game 1 of a Region I-4A softball bi-district playoff series.

Games 2 and 3, if needed, between the Lady Lions (22-2-2) and Lady Pines (7-25) begin at 2 p.m. Saturday back in Brock.

The Lady Lions, who had scored just two runs in the last 16 innings prior to the postseason, scored five times in the bottom of the first inning against Springtown and never looked back. Brownwood tallied multiple runs in all four of its trips to the plate and collected nine hits — three by Ashlynn Patteson, who drove in two runs; two by Ellett, who knocked in four; a pair by Annie-Klein Allgood, who recorded an RBI; one hit by Aubrie Harris, who plated a run; and Auzzlyn Benedict added a single.

In the circle, Ellett tossed her 16th shutout — Brownwood’s 18th of the year — as she allowed one hit and four walks with 13 strikeouts. Ellett stands at 357 strikeouts and 37 walks on the season, and 1,192 Ks for her career.

After Ellett struck out the side in the top of the first, Brownwood’s five-run frame began with walks by Annie Gillispie and Patteson, then Benedict reached on a three-base throwing error which resulted in the first two runs. Ellett followed with an RBI single that plated Benedict. With two outs and the bases loaded, Harris was hit by a pitch to drive in Ayanna Clemons, who walked, while Yisel Mendoza, who was also plunked in the inning, scored on a passed ball.

Brownwood extended its lead to 7-0 in the second as Patteson doubled, Benedict singled and Ellett walked to fill the sacks with no outs. Mendoza’s RBI fielder’s choice brought home Patteson while Allgood’s RBI single scored Chesney Covey, running for Ellett.

The Lady Lions’ third inning saw Landry Holden reach on a dropped third strike, Harris followed with a bunt single and Gillispie sacrificed both runners up a base. Patteson’s RBI single then scored Holden, while Ellett’s two-RBI single to right field plated Harris and Patteson for a 10-0 advantage.

Brownwood’s four-run fourth began with Mendoza reaching on an error, then a double from Allgood. Maddie Yazell, running for Mendoza, scored on a wild pitch, while Covey’s RBI fielder’s choice knocked in Allgood. Harris was then hit by a pitch prior to Patteson’s RBI single that scored Covey. Benedict later walked ahead of Ellett, whose RBI sac fly scored Harris with the final run.