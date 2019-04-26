COLEMAN — With their fourth shutout victory in the last five games, the Bangs Dragons secured the fourth and final playoff berth from District 6-3A with a 7-0 road victory over the Coleman Bluecats Friday afternoon.

Brayton Wedeman and Eli Carbajal combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks between them. Wedeman worked the first 5.2 innings, fanned nine batters, walked one and yielded a fifth-inning single.

Offensively, the Dragons generated 10 hits — two each by Kaleb Painter, Corbin Freeland, Josh Valdez and Wesley Mitchell, and one apiece by Wedeman and Carbajal.

Bangs (11-11, 8-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead over Coleman (2-15, 2-12) in the top of the first inning as Painter reached on a one-out single, Payton Bible walked and Wedeman singled to load bases. With two outs, Carbajal was hit by pitch which resulted in an RBI as Painter scored.

The Dragons then tacked on six runs in the fourth inning. With one out, Valdez singled, Mitchell followed with a bunt single, and Sanchez walked to load bases. Painter's RBI single scored Valdez, while Bible, Wedeman, and Austin Hall walked consecutively with bases loaded to push the lead to 5-0. Then, with two outs, Freeland's two-RBI single plated Bible and Wedeman with the final two runs of the game.