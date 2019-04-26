AUSTIN — The Howard Payne Lady Jackets ensured their first postseason appearance since 2013 and locked up a series victory by taking the first two games from Concordia, 6-4 and 3-2, Friday in the final American Southwest Conference softball series of the season.

The Lady Jackets' 6-4 victory in the opener clinched a berth in the ASC tournament.

Trailing 1-0 until the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Jackets finally lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a five-run frame.

With one in the sixth, Haley Slater singled up the middle, and Amy Perez came on as a pinch-runner. Kayla Anderson followed with a base hit to left field, then Emily Martinez's RBI double to left-center drove home Perez with the tying run. Ragen Noriega followed with an RBI sacrifice fly that brought home Anderson from third base with the go-ahead run.

Following a walk by Melinda Mendoza, Concordia starting pitcher Taylor Verinsky was lifted for Heather Casiano. Aurora Luera greeted the new arm with an RBI single to left that plated Martinez. Tonya Thompson then reached on an RBI infield single that scored Mendoza, while an error at first base on the play also permitted Luera to come home with HPU's fifth run.

The Lady Jackets tacked on an insurance run in the seventh as Kayla Hill led off with a single to right field. A sacrifice bunt by Slater moved Audrey Simpson, running for Hill, to second base, where Simpson scored on Anderson's RBI single up the middle.

Concordia scored three times in the bottom of the seventh — twice on a two-RBI double by Mycahla Howard and again on an RBI single by Breanna Heredia — but couldn't complete the comeback.

In the circle, Tia Campos went the distance for Howard Payne, allowing three earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk.

At the plate, the Lady Jackets finished with 14 hits — three each by Luera, Thompson and Anderson, two by Martinez and one apiece by Hill, Slater and Noriega.

In the 3-2 nightcap victory, HPU again trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth. There, Hill led off with a single, Slater walked and Anderson's RBI double to right-center field tied the game. Martinez followed with an RBI sac fly that allowed Slater to score the go-ahead run.

The Lady Jackets tacked on a needed insurance run in the seventh as Luera was hit by a pitch to start the frame and scored on Hill's two-out RBI double down the left field line.

Concordia scratched across a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI ground out by Haley Dennett, but the tying run was left stranded at third base.

Hannah Stuart went all the way in the circle for HPU, giving up one earned run on four hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Offensively, the Lady Jackets collected seven hits — two each by Hill and ASC Hitter of the Week Alexis Sullivan, along with one apiece from Thompson, Slater and Anderson.

Howard Payne (17-20, 13-13), which heads into the final day of the regular season alone in fifth place in the ASC standings, will attempt to complete the sweep of Concordia (14-25, 9-17) at 1 p.m. Saturday.