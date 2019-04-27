LUBBOCK — The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions will be represented in at least 11 events — and possibly two more — at the UIL Class 4A Track and Field State Championships, and the Lions returned home with the Region I-4A team title following their performance at Lowery Field over the weekend.

The Lions won five events and finished second in two more, while the Lady Lions added four runner-up efforts and a pair of third-place performances — which could result in wild card berths as the ninth state competitor.

Regional champions included A.J. McCarty in both the boys triple jump (46-6.25) and long jump (22-8.5); Braden Jetton in the 200 meters (21.43); Tommy Bowden in the 110-meter hurdles (4.73); and the Lions 4x200 relay of Jetton, Khyren Deal, Royshad Henderson and McCarty (1:27.79).

Coming in second were Bowden in the 300-meter hurdles (40.52); the Lions 4x100 relay of Henderson, Jetton, Deal, and McCarty (42.25); Trinity Buitron in the 300-meter hurdles (46.36); Kenya Barnes in the discus (136-0); Aleyia Cotton in the 400 meters (57.45); and the Lady Lions 4x400 relay team of Davalynn Monroe, Alex Fowler, Alyssa Couey and Cotton (4:02.87).

Placing third were Cotton in the long jump (17-1.5) and Jaylen Savage in the high jump (5-2), and official word on their state status should come Monday.

The UIL Class 4A State Track and Field Championships will be held Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

Also qualifying for the finals at the Region I-4A meet were Buitron in both the pole vault (10-6) and 100-meter hurdles (15.87), where she placed fourth in each; the Lady Lions 4x100 relay of Buitron, Monroe, Kylie Morris, and Lakyn Ratliff (49.58), which also came in fourth; Morris, who was fifth in the triple jump (36-0.75); Cotton, who was sixth in the 200 meters (26.4); Deal, who was seventh in the triple jump (42-8.5); Barnes, who was seventh in the shot put (35-4); Aleia Burkett, who was eighth in the discus (110-8); Darby Crysler, who was ninth in the 3200 meters (12:42.48); and Izzy Lawrence, who was 10th in the 1600 meters (6:01.72) and 13th in the 3200 meters (13:16.18).